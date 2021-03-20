Helicopter plunges into sea in east China, 3 killed

XIAMEN. KAZINFORM - Three people were killed and another remains missing after a civilian helicopter crashed into the sea in east China's Fujian Province, Xinhua reports.

The Bell 206 helicopter was carrying two crew members and two passengers when it went down east of the city of Xiamen, according to sources with the city government.

Rescuers from the city's emergency department, police and marine safety administration are at scene, with a search-and-rescue operation still underway.