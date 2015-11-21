EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:27, 21 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Helicopter with 7 passengers onboard crashes at New Zealand glacier

    None
    None
    WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - A helicopter has crashed in New Zealand, with the fate of seven people believed to be on board still unknown, officials say.

    The country's Rescue Co-ordination Centre says helicopters have been sent to the crash site at Fox Glacier. A mountain rescue team will then be winched down to the site along with a paramedic, BBC reported. The glacier, on the remote west coast of South Island, is visited by thousands of tourists each year. The helicopter that crashed is believed to be a Eurocopter "Squirrel" operated by local firm Alpine Adventures, the New Zealand Herald website reports. In 2010, nine people died when a plane carrying skydivers - which was heading to Fox Glacier - crashed shortly after take-off.

    Tags:
    Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!