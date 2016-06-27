EN
    09:06, 27 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Helpline for rendering psychological aid launched in East Kazakhstan region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A helpline to render psychological aid to people in East Kazakhstan region has been launched, the emergency situations committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

    "The authorities of East Kazakhstan region launched a helpline for rendering psychological aid to people due to the rise of the water level of the Irtysh River in the region - 8(7232) 55-38-19," the statement reads.

     

