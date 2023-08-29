Henok Mulubrhan moves to Astana Qazaqstan Team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 23-year-old Henok Mulubrhan from Eritrea will join Astana Qazaqstan Team for the next two seasons (2024 and 2025).

«I am so happy to join Astana Qazaqstan Team. It was my big dream to make this huge step into the WorldTour and now this dream comes true. I spent two years with my present team, and I can say I had a good time here, so I am grateful for this. But now I feel like it is time to move on ahead. I am really motivated to come to Astana and to show my best pursuing some nice results both for me personal and for the team. One of my biggest goals is to improve in the Grand Tours, to get more and more valuable experience. Astana is a great team, one of the best in the world peloton and it is a big honor for me to join this legendary team. I’d like to thank Astana and team’s General Manager Alexandr Vinokurov for believing in me. I am ready to work hard together with the team», said Henok Mulubrhan, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s press service.

Henok Mulubrhan is two-time African Continental Champion (2022 and 2023), the winner of the Tour du Rwanda (2023) and the Tour of Quinghai Lake (2023).

«Henok spends an impressive season on a pro continental level, taking some notable results. Feels like all he needs now is to make a new step ahead for keep on growing as a rider and now he is going to do it with Astana Qazaqstan Team as we believe that Henok has all chances to become a strong professional rider, who can bring to the team important results. We signed an agreement for the next two years and we hope our work together will be a successful one», – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.