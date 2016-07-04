Henrikh Mkhitaryan will join Manchester United - Borussia Dortmund

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign the midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Borussia Dortmund, the German club have announced.

The 27-year-old Armenia international will become United's third major summer signing under the new manager José Mourinho, following Zlatan Ibrahimovic andEric Bailly, although the move is still to be finalised with personal terms yet to be agreed, plus a medical and work permit to be undertaken and arranged, the Guardian reports.



A Dortmund statement read: "After intensive discussions BVB have complied with the wishes of the Armenian national team player to join Manchester United."



Dortmund have not revealed the transfer fee for the former Shakhtar Donetsk player, but the Guardian understands it to be in the region of £30m.



"Manchester [United] have made us an enormously valuable offer," said the Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke. "Had we rejected it, the player would have been able to leave for free in 2017. And all we would have done is delay the issue for another year."



The expected move comes less than 24 hours after Ibrahimovic completed his switch to Old Trafford. "I am absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester United and am looking forward to playing in the Premier League," said the Swede. "It goes without saying that I cannot wait to work with José Mourinho once again. He is a fantastic manager and I am ready for this new and exciting challenge. I have thoroughly enjoyed my career so far and have some great memories. I am now ready to create more special memories in England."



Source: The Guardian