TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Zhetysu region has recorded 88 cases of Hepatitis A, including 20 in children under 14, since the beginning of the year. One more person contracted Hepatitis C, Kzainform correspondent reports.

According to Askhat Charapiyev, head of the sanitary epidemiological control department of Zhetysu region, the number of Hepatitis A cases has risen 7.44fold compared to last year.