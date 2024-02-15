Here’s what foreign media has on Kazakh President’s visit to Qatar

The two-day state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Qatar on February 13-14 has concluded. Kazinform News Agency presents a review of foreign media coverage of the Kazakh leader’s visit to Qatar.

Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan’s President Among First Foreign Leaders to Address Quorum of Qatar’s Parliament

Times of Central Asia published an article on February 14. It discusses the Kazakh President's visit to Qatar, his speech to the Qatari parliament, and the agreements made between the two countries.

“About a dozen documents were signed after negotiations between the Kazakh side and the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The main agreement focuses on cooperation in the construction of gas processing plants at Kazakhstan’s Kashagan field between the state company, JSC QazaqGaz, and Qatar’s UCC Holding – as well as projects in the field of energy and gas between JSC Samruk-Kazyna, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, and Qatar’s Power International Holding,” reads the article.

The media outlet quotes the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Qatar Arman Issagaliyev, who said that President Tokayev’s speech “contained comments and observations about the upcoming reforms in Kazakhstan, as well as an assessment of events in the Middle East and the world in general.”

“Qatar appears keenly interested in the structure and operations of state institutions given that the first parliamentary elections in the country were held just three years ago,” reads the article.

BNN Breaking: Kazakhstan's President Strengthens Ties with Qatar: Bilateral Talks, Document Signing, and Investment Roundtable

BNN Breaking, a Hong Kong-based news website, reported on February 14 about Kazakhstan and Qatar strengthening their ties. It discusses President Tokayev's visit to Qatar, bilateral talks, documents signed, and an investment roundtable.

The two countries are celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations. They are looking to cooperate in agriculture, food security, education, healthcare, and energy.

“Building on the 30-year anniversary of diplomatic relations established in 1993, the state visit by President Tokayev signifies a deepening of the historical bonds between Kazakhstan and Qatar. The ongoing efforts to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties are reflected in the engagement of high-ranking officials from both nations and the commitment to explore new avenues for collaboration,” reads the article.

Doha News: Qatar and Kazakhstan cement ties with multiple agreements

Doha News published an article on February 14 about multiple agreements signed between Qatar and Kazakhstan during President Tokayev’s visit.

Photo credit: Akorda

It discusses the signing of several agreements between the two countries, including a mutual legal assistance pact and a workforce management agreement.

“Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan presided over a ceremony on Wednesday, witnessing the signing of several pivotal agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) between the two nations. This ceremony marks a milestone in enhancing cooperation across a wide range of sectors including legal, employment, information technology, social development, youth initiatives, integrity, banking, telecommunications, energy, and infrastructure projects,” writes the agency.

Zawya: Qatar: Amir welcomes Kazakhstan president

Zawya, a Dubai-based news agency, reported on February 14 about Qatar's Emir welcoming Kazakhstan's President.

“Also at the reception were HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al- Abdullah al-Thani, Ambassador of Qatar to Kazakhstan Abdulaziz bin Sultan al-Rumaihi and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Qatar Arman Issagaliyev,” reads the article.

Qatar News Agency: Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Qatar: Kazakhstan President's Visit to Doha Emphasizes Desire to Develop Partnership

Qatar News Agency published an article on February 13 featuring comments from the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Arman Issagaliyev. He stressed that the visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Doha emphasizes the country’s desire to develop an extensive partnership and enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

Issagaliyev said Tokayev’s first state visit to Qatar was a “historic event that will elevate bilateral cooperation to an entirely new level.”

“He pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar in 1993, Astana has consistently worked to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Doha in various fields, as Qatar is currently a highly important and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the Middle East, and bilateral cooperation is characterized by active communication between the leaderships of both countries,” reads the article.