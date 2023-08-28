Heritage Commission unveils significant discoveries in 7th season of excavation at Al-Abla

RIYADH. KAZINFORM The Heritage Commission has announced significant discoveries made at the Al-Abla site in Asir region during the seventh season of archaeological excavation there.

The new discoveries, including architectural features of residential and industrial units with gypsum-coated walls and floors, are an extension of previous discoveries over the past six seasons, SPA reports.

The discoveries at Al-Abla highlighted the prominence of the site as one of the most important ancient mining locations in the south of the Kingdom.

The scientific team discovered water reservoirs utilized for rainwater retention under architectural units on the site.

The mechanism of these reservoirs included building roofs in a way that allows conveying rainwater via gypsum-lined or pottery channels to below the rooms to be utilized when needed.

Discoveries of the seventh season also include oval-shaped water basins with an insulating material on the inside as well pottery stoves.

The team discovered hammerstones, grinders, and pairs of quern stones in various sizes and forms; pottery shards; glazed pottery; and pieces of bodies, rims, and handles of vessels made of pottery and steatite stone.

Among the most prominent archaeological discoveries at the site were small glass vials, metal pieces, parts of bronze vessels, rings, and beads made of ivory and precious stones.