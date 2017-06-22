Herman Gref suggests Kazakhstan reduce number of officials

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Executive Board of the largest Russian bank Sberbank Herman Gref told what digitalization can bring Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Yes, in the next 15-20 years it can still be said that the extraction of gas and oil will be a serious source for the economy. And if in human terms 15-20 years is a whole life, in macroeconomy it is an extremely short period. To find a replacement for export of such a huge volume of energy resources fo Kazakh economy is, of course, a great challenge," he said, speaking at a Session of the Foreign Investors' Council in Astana.

He noted the key trends that should be paid attention to when developing the economy. "The first is deep processing of your advantages, resources, oil, gas, maybe coal. This is a very serious task, but unfortunately, we do realize that it is of limited nature. The second is raw materials. It is integration into the batteries sources producing lines, other sources, and elements that need to be supplied from Kazakhstan, maybe, to collect manufacture here. And the third trend for Kazakhstan, which is very seriously talked about, is digital technology," he said.

Herman Gref believes that countries that will not follow digitalization will seriously lag behind in the future, which in turn will be costly for large structures and states.

"Inside, there are several obvious trends that Kazakhstan needs to pay attention to. The first is the digitalization of all public services. In Kazakhstan, it can be done in a short time, creating a competitive state, reducing the number of officials, bureaucracy, the time of providing services, introducing artificial intelligence into all state services. The second direction is everything related to blockchains, which in 5-6 years will affect all industries and state services without exception. And two more things worth mentioning are robotics and computers' performance. Four technological trends that will turn all spheres of material production, services, and state services in the next 10 years," said the Sberbank CEO.