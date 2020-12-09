Hernando Bohorquez leaves Astana

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Hernando joined the team among his training partner and friend, Miguel Angel Lopez, and turned into a rider the team always could relied on. A loyal rider, always there to help and give his all, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the club.

This year he was next to Lutsenko, fighting for the final podium at the UAE Tour as well as celebrating with Vlasov his win on Mount Ventoux. He did a great job helping the leaders, but unfortunately Hernando couldn’t completely show his own potential after a series of crashes or injuries.

Over the last two years, Hernando showed, that he is a strong and reliable member of the team, always ready to provide support, but the Colombian rider will leave the Kazakh team by end of the year.

Astana Pro Team wishes Hernando all the best for his future!