Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A number of debuts of opera soloists and the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees took place at Astana Opera in a spectacular production of Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin. The world opera masterpiece was held at the opera house’s Grand Hall on April 8 and 9 under the baton of conductor Ruslan Baimurzin.

The opera company director, famous Kazakh baritone Azamat Zheltyrguzov spoke about the hard work that the opera house’s vocalists had accomplished, Kazinform quotes the Astana Opera’s press service.

«It is gratifying that the artists have a rich creative life and big plans for the future. All of them, both experienced stage masters and young promising performers, are preparing new parts, performing concert programs on their native stage and touring the cities of Kazakhstan and abroad. The April repertoire of the opera house includes several opera productions, and significant debuts in major roles are expected in all of them. The first of these was Tchaikovsky’s famous opera Eugene Onegin, where the opera house’s excellent soloists, including Ramzat Balakishiyev, Rassul Zharmagambetov, performed new parts with great success. Moreover, the latter is also the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee. His fellow academy attendees Elmira Shpekpayeva and Talgat Allabirinov also made their debuts in the production,» Azamat Zheltyrguzov shared.

Thus, on the first performance day, Ramzat Balakishiyev took the stage as Lensky for the first time. Talgat Mussabayev portrayed Onegin, Tatyana – Yelena Ganzha, Olga – Tatyana Vitsinskaya.

A day later, Rassul Zharmagambetov made his debut in the title role of Onegin, the Czech singer Libuse Santorisova presented Tatyana for the first time, Elmira Shpekpayeva debuted as Olga. Artur Gabdiyev performed Lensky.

On April 8 and 9, Talgat Allabirinov first introduced his interpretation of Triquet, Larina – Margarita Dvoretskaya, Gulzhanat Sapakova, Gremin – Yevgeniy Chainikov, the Nanny – Saltanat Muratbekova, Zaretsky – Zhanat Shybykbayev, Yerzhan Saipov, Company Commander – Shyngys Rassylkhan, Nurlybek Kosparmakov.

The musical director of the production is the opera house’s principal conductor, the celebrated Maestro Alan Buribayev, the stage director and set designer is Davide Livermore. Set designer – Francesco Calcagnini, costume designers – Sofya Tasmagambetova, Pavel Dragunov, principal choirmaster – Yerzhan Dautov, choreographer – Elena Sherstneva, assistant stage directors – Yerenbak Toikenov, Giancarlo Judica Cordiglia, Anya Rudak.