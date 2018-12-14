Heroes of labor honored at Akorda presidential residence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the run-up to the national holiday - the Independence Day - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has conferred the decoration of the Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan on some citizens of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.





"Our country celebrates the contribution of our citizens to the development of our Motherland, the Republic of Kazakhstan, with various awards and prizes. This decoration is conferred on the most outstanding compatriots who achieved the peak in their careers, are respected and recognized by the society," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the awarding ceremony in the Akorda presidential residence.



The President pointed out those who were honored with the Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan decoration set the bright example of serving their cause, genuine patriotism and remarkable diligence.







"Their achievements deserved the highest praise from the country and the people," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.



Among those honored with the Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan decoration were Kuralai Baimenova, Chairperson of the public association "Center for support of paralyzed people" in Aktobe city, Sairambai Donenbayev, head of Shaushen farm, and Alina Solovyeva, a teacher from Shymkent.











