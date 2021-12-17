EN
    13:00, 17 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Heroism of participants of December events inscribed in history of Kazakhstan’s statehood, President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Heroism of the participants of December events, which became the herald of the country’s independence, is inscribed in history of Kazakhstan’s statehood,» the Twitter post of the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reads.

    «35 years ago, the young people took part in the protests against the dictate. December 1986 events demonstrated people’s aspiration for freedom and sovereignty. Heroism of the participants of December events, which became the herald of the country’s independence, is inscribed in history of Kazakhstan’s statehood,» the President said.


