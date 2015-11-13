MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Art experts at Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery have announced discovery of a hidden painting beneath The Black Square, a masterpiece of Russian avant-garde artist Kazimir Malevich.

"It was widely known that some image was hidden under the Black Square," art expert Yekaterina Voronina told the Kultura TV channel. "We found there were two [hidden] images, not one. And we proved that the first was a cub-futuristic painting and the one under The Black Square is suprematist."

She said the discovery was made a month ago and the colors could be seen through the cracks on The Black Square under the microscope.

Malevich painted The Black Square in 1915, some 30 years after French journalist and writer Alphonse Allais came up with a black horizontal rectangle titled "Blacks Fighting in a Dark Cave at Night."

Source: TASS