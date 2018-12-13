Hide-and-Seek, the best at Kazakhstan's short film contest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pryatki (Hide-and-Seek) short film directed by Kazakhstan's Venera Kairzhanova won the top honors as the best feature at the republican short film festival, dated to the 70th anniversary of the founder of professional cinematology of Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan Nogerbek.

Pryatki tells the story of two little girls who were witnessing the problems of the adults. Trying to avoid those problems they played hide-and-seek outdoors to hide in their own small world.



Previously the movie gained the Best Script Award at the Moscow Shorts ISFF. It was also screened under the Short Film Corner at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival, competition programs of Eurasia 2018, Baikonyr Short Film Festival and Bastau International Film Festival, the press service of the Shaken Aimanov Film Studio reports.