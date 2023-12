TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Zhambyl weather forecasters have warned the residents of the region about the high fire danger.

Zhambyl branch of Kazhydromet informed that in the period of May-June, when the temperature rose to +38 C in the shade, Talas, Moyinkum and Sarysu districts were affected by drought. Kazhydromet warns the population of the region about extremely high fire danger and wildfires.