13:52, 06 August 2018 | GMT +6
High heat, rains and thunderstorms forecast for Kazakhstan
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan to August 7-9.
The major part of Kazakhstan will observe high heat with occasional rains, thunderstorms, squalls and hail in the west and north-west, the release reads. Temperature will climb to 27-35 degrees Celsius the countrywide. It will be scorcher in the west and north-west with mercury rising as high as 40 degrees Celsius.