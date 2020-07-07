EN
    18:40, 07 July 2020 | GMT +6

    High heat, thunderstorms and hail to batter N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Air temperature is expected to soar and cause high fire threat in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Mercury will read 33 degrees Celsius over the next two days. The week ahead is expected to be hot. Rains, thunderstorms and hail may grip the region locally. Temperature in the nighttime will stand at 14-19 degrees Celsius. The wind is to sweep through the region at a speed of 9-14 m/s.


    North Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan
