High heat to scorch Kazakhstan's west

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today June 24 thundershowers, high wind and hail, while the country's west and south are forecast weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind gusting up to 23 m/s in the night, thunderstorms and hail are forecast to hit North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Thunderstorms, wind and fog are to hit Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay, Almaty, and Turkestan regions on Monday.



High heat is predicted to grip Aktobe, Mangistau, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions. Fire threat remains high in Mangistau, Atyrau,

Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Almaty regions.