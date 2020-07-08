EN
    20:11, 08 July 2020 | GMT +6

    High heat to scorch Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM High heat up to 42 degrees Celsius is expected to grip Aktobe, Mangistau and Kostanay regions, Kazhydromet reports.

    Thunderstorms will hit Aktobe region on July 9 locally. North-east wind will sweep through the region.

    Mercury will rise as high as to 35-38 degrees Celsius during trhe day. Chances of storm are high.

    High heat will persist in Mangistau region on July 9 with air temperature climbing to 38-42 degrees Celsius.

    Heat up to 36 degrees Celsius is expected to grip Kostanay region. Chances of storm are high.


    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
