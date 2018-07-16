High heat to sear N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A weather warning has been issued for North Kazakhstan for two days ahead, Kazhydromet reports.

Air temperature will reach 25-30 degrees Celsius, and even climb up to whooping 33 degrees Celsius mark on July 17-18. The high fire risk is in place for the entire region. Risk of forest fire is also high, the emergency situations department reports.



11 forest fires have been registered in the region since the beginning of the year that is twice as much as compared to the last year.