    13:03, 16 March 2016 | GMT +6

    High labor productivity to spur stability, economic growth in Kazakhstan - Kossarev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - High labor productivity in the real sector of economy may spur stability and economic growth in Kazakhstan, believes Honorary Secretary of the Communist People's Party Vladislav Kossarev.

    "Labor is the main source of competitiveness of Kazakhstan's economy. I am convinced that high labor productivity in the real sector of economy may spur stability and economic growth in the country," Kossarev said during the televised debates between political parties running for seats at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.
    "Goods produced in Kazakhstan should be available to all citizens regardless of their income," he added.

