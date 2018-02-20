High level of radon found in East Kazakhstan's Lake Alakol

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first balneological analysis of the waters of lakes and springs has been conducted in Kazakhstan, the press service of the National Center of State Scientific and Technical Expertise informs.

Scientists studied the physical and chemical properties of the water and mud of 8 lakes and 2 springs of East Kazakhstan region. It has been established that the water of Lake Alakol has high level of radon - a chemical element which has a curing effect in joint, skin and blood circulation diseases.

The research was conducted as part of "The Pearls of Eastern Kazakhstan" project. At the moment the first stage of the research has been completed.

"We had known about the healing properties of Lake Alakol. Tourists visit it very often. But it is the first time we learn about content of radon in its water. We identified radon only due to the profound analysis. Earlier we were convinced that radon was present only in Rakhman spring", said Zhasulan Sarsebayev, head of regional tourism and foreign relations department.

To conduct the research Kazakhstan involved Russian specialists. Water samples were taken from the lakes Alakol, Zaisan, Markakol, Sibe, and the springs Shybyndykol, Dubygali, and Rakhman, Barlyk-Arasan, Konyr-Auliye, and Kasiyetti.

Tomsk Scientific Research Institute of Russia identified that the level of mineralization and ionic compounds in Lake Shoshkaly of Beskaragay district exceed 30 percent. Such waters can be used for treatment of skin, respiratory, digestion, nervous, endocrinal, urinogenital and blood circulation diseases.

In 2018, the physical and chemical properties of 4 other lakes of eastern Kazakhstan will be studied.