EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:26, 09 August 2016 | GMT +6

    High-Level Symposium on SDG 6 and Targets: Ensuring that No One is Left behind in Access to Water and Sanitation started in Dushanbe

    None
    None
    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - This morning, the High-Level Symposium on SDG 6 and Targets: Ensuring that No One is Left Behind in Access to Water and Sanitation has started its work in Dushanbe.

    The Symposium is co-organized by UN-DESA and the Government of Tajikistan under support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the World Bank (WB) and some other international and regional organizations.

    In all, about 500 people from 90 countries of the world, including representatives of 47 international and regional organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the World Bank and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), have participate in the Symposium that is being held at the State Complex "Kokhi Somon" in Dushanbe from August 9-11, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.

    Tags:
    Tajikistan OSCE CIS Events Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!