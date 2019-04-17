High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea held 2nd meeting in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has issued a Communique of the II meeting of the High-Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea (HLWG) held in the city of Nur-Sultan.

"The II meeting of the High-Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea (HLWG) was held on April 16-17, 2019, in the city of Nur-Sultan



Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bеibut Atamkulov opened the meeting.



The Foreign Minister stressed the importance of the tasks facing the HLWG and the need to intensify work on the projects of the five-sided agreements on a wide range of issues of cooperation and implementation of activities in the Caspian Sea that are under consideration by the parties. The importance of holding the First Caspian Economic Forum in 2019 in Turkmenistan was noted.

Delegations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (head - Khalaf Khalafov), the Islamic Republic of Iran (head - Reza Nazar Ahari), the Republic of Kazakhstan (head - Zulfiya Amanzholova), the Russian Federation (head - Igor Bratchikov) and Turkmenistan (leader - Murad Atadzhanov) took part in the negotiations.

The parties continued discussing the draft Agreement on the Methodоlogy for establishing straight baselines in the Caspian Sea and agreed on a number of its provisions. Discussion of this document will continue at the next meeting.

During the meeting, the parties also conducted a review on various aspects of cooperation in the Caspian Sea and exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached on the results of the Fifth Caspian Summit.

Delegations appreciated the results of the negotiations and expressed deep gratitude to the Republic of Kazakhstan for the high-level of organization of the meeting.

The next meeting of the High-Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea will be held in July 2019 in the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Communique reads.