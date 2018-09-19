High-profile delegation of European Parliament visits Kazakhstan within regional tour

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The importance of effective implementation of the common goals, principles and priorities enshrined in the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union based on respect for the values of democracy, rule of law and human rights was voiced at the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov with the delegation of the European Parliament (EP) led by the Vice-chair of the Subcommittee on Human Rights Christian Dan Preda this week, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The delegation representing the EP Committee for International Cooperation, which includes European MPs from Romania, Portugal, Spain, Poland, Latvia and the United Kingdom, arrived with the first visit to Kazakhstan in order to develop inter-parliamentary cooperation and exchange of experience in the lawmaking area.



In particular, the visit program of Members of the European Parliament includes meetings with the leadership of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, sectoral Committees of the Senate and the Mazhilis, Prosecutor General's Office and Ministry of Social Development. Along with this, within the visit, the delegation will visit Nazarbayev University and Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, as well as Kazakhstan's think tanks.



At the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides discussed the current issues on the international agenda, including the activities of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council, the Syrian settlement process within the Astana process, restoration of a peaceful life in Afghanistan, development of a new EU Strategy for Central Asia, as well as strengthening a political dialogue, including in the sphere of the rule of law, promotion of the values of democracy, ensuring human rights and freedoms.



In the welcome address, Kairat Abdrakhmanov stressed the importance of inter-parliamentary exchanges, establishment of an open and trust-based dialogue on all issues of interest. At the same time, the Minister noted that "inter-parliamentary interaction makes a significant contribution to strengthening cooperation based on mutual interests and common values, promotes mutual understanding and achievement of concrete results."



In this context, the results of the 15th EU-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee meeting held this May in Astana were noted in a positive light. In addition, since the beginning of the year, delegations of the members of national parliaments of Germany, Poland, Romania, Spain, Italy and Switzerland paid official visits to Kazakhstan and were able to learn about the current processes in our country.



In its turn, the European Union attaches great importance to cooperation with Kazakhstan and closely follows the processes taking place in the country, as well as international initiatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan aimed at strengthening peace and security, both at the regional and international levels.



Having welcomed the modernization of political, economic and social life in Kazakhstan under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the European MPs expressed confidence that these processes would contribute to the strengthening of mutual understanding and bilateral cooperation.



The sides agreed that the early entry into full force of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EU would give a powerful impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation across the whole spectrum of cooperation. As of today, 23 out of 28 EU member states have ratified the Agreement, and in December 2017 the document was also approved by the European Parliament.



Following the talks, the sides agreed to continue constructive cooperation and dialogue on the full range of issues.