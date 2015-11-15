EN
    00:55, 15 November 2015

    High-speed train derails in northeast France, casualties reported

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A test train with reportedly no passengers on board derailed near Strasbourg on Saturday, local media report.

    A TGV high-speed train derailed near Eckwersheim in Northeast France, on Saturday. The train reportedly had no passengers on board.

    The train was going in the direction of Strasbourg when it went off tracks while crossing a bridge and the carriages fell into the Marne-Rhine canal, according to witness reports. According to preliminary estimates, five people are dead, Dernières Nouvelles d Alsace reports, and many others are injured. The rail accident took place near a small community of Eckwersheim, in the Bas-Rhin department in Alsace, 10 km from the German border.

    For more information go to Sputniknews.com

    Incidents
