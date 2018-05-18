High-tech expo begins in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM An expo focusing on high-tech products opened in Beijing on Thursday.

The 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo has drawn more than 1,600 companies from 14 countries and regions to discuss the industrialization of high-tech products, Xinhua reports.

The four-day event will feature 12 promotional sessions and 10 seminars, according to the organizer. High-tech products such as an underwater gliders will be presented at the expo.

Since the first expo was held in 1998, the event has seen 5,509 contracts or protocols signed, with total value exceeding 996 billion yuan (157 billion U.S. dollars).