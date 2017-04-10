High water disables vehicles traffic in 3 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Freshet caused transport traffic limitation in some sections of the major national roads of East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and South Kazakhstan regions, Kazavtodor press-service reports.

Flooding in East Kazakhstan region keeps the traffic disabled for all types of vehicles on road Semey-Kainar from 8th through 166th km (at 27th km). Regional road Semey-Karauyl is the alternative way for that route.

Due to high water the traffic is restricted for all transport types on road Akchatau-Agadyr in Karaganda region from 90th through167th km (at 166th km+750 m) with 166th km flooded. The bypass road is Karaganda-Aksu-Ayupy-Agadyr.

Besides, 141st km (350 m wide and 10-15 cm deep) on road Karaganda-Ayaguz-Bugaz is flooded.

The following highways are also flooded:

1. Zhairem-Karazhal-Atasu 120th km (flooded roadside in three places, 220 m long and 1-2 m wide)

2. Zhairem-Karazhal-Atasu 151st km+500 m (flooded roadside, 132 m long and 1-2 m wide).

The freshet in South Kazakhstan region disables the traffic for all types of vehicles on road Samara-Shymkent from 2217th through 2235th km (a bridge at 2229th km). Fortification and abutments of the bridge across the river Arys are flooded over. The by-pass road goes through Tamerlanovka village.

Reinforcement works are underway on the mentioned flooded sections. Warning signs and road cones have been installed, and day-and-night duty is organized.