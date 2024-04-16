High water expected to come to Pavlodar in next 15 days

The Kazakh city of Pavlodar is bracing for flooding of the Urtysh River expected to be the biggest in the past 11 years, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The period of annual environmental water releases with huge amounts of water expected is coming. The task is set before all city and district officials to ensure the safety of people, their property. Also, it is necessary to ensure farm animals are not left in the floodplains as farmers and rural residents are to face losses due to spring offspring. Governors need to actively carry out this work. Flooding of the Irtysh River will begin in the next few days. It already began in Maiskiy district in Aksu. High waters are expected to come to Pavlodar in the next 10-15 days as flood water is approaching, said Pavlodar region’s governor Assain Baikhanov.

The region has installed 14 gauging stations, conducts a round-the-clock monitoring the level of river waters to prevent homes from floods on the riverfronts.

Photo: Natalya Zinchenko

In order to reinforce the existing berms, 64,350 tons of inert material and 5,650 sack tares have been laid, 13,600 sacks with inert material have been prepared. 24,808 more meters of berms have been erected, reads a statement of the regional emergency situations department.

Photo: Natalya Zinchenko

Photo: Natalya Zinchenko

Photo: Natalya Zinchenko

Previously it was reported that during the spring flooding 90% of the floodplains were set to be inundated in Pavlodar region. Up to 6 billion cubic meters of water are to be released from the Bukhtarma and Shulbinsk reservoirs.

Preparation works are being intensified in Akkuly, Maiskiy, Pavlodarskiy and Terenklskiy districts over the risk of flooding.

Earlier the emergency situations department of the region denied the information on the possible flooding of Usolskiy microdistrict in Pavlodar.