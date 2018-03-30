EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:40, 30 March 2018 | GMT +6

    High water time in 6 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Stream rise is forecast in six regions of the country and in Almaty city, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

    As temperature goes up in West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions the ice on the rivers starts to melt and move blocking the flow and making the water raise. The hazard may especially intensify during March 31 - April 6.

    On April 2-6 in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions and in Almaty city there is possibility of river water level rise due to stable warm weather. 

    Photo courtesy of vesti22.tv

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Nature Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!