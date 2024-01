ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has issued a high wind advisory for Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform reports.

Eastern, southeastern wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will persist in Kyzylorda region on January 5-6.



South Kazakhstan region will observe patches of fog, black ice and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps on January 5.