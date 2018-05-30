High wind advisory issued for Astana, 2 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - High wind alert has been issued by meteorologists in Astana and two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Southwestern and western wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps and sometimes 23-28 mps, 30 mps will batter Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions on May 31. Probability of thunderstorm and hail will be high in some parts of the regions. Patches of fog will be observed at night and in the morning.



Gusts of southwestern and western wind ranging between 15-20 mps and 23-28 mps will pound Astana on Thursday. Meteorologists predict thunderstorm, hail, and fog as well.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps and sometimes 23-28 mps is forecast to hit Petropavlovsk on May 31. Chances of thunderstorm, hail, and fog will be high there.



Probability of storm is 85-95%.