TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:42, 29 May 2018 | GMT +6

    High wind alert in effect in Atyrau region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has issued high wind alert for Atyrau city and Atyrau region on May 29.

    "Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter the city and the region. Probability of storm is 90-95%," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Earlier it was reported that high wind is expected in a number of regions as well, including Aktobe, Kostanay, and West Kazakhstan regions. Showers, thunderstorm, and hail are forecast for North Kazakhstan region.

    Kazhydromet Atyrau region Weather in Kazakhstan
