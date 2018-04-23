High wind alert in effect in Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Storm alert has been issued in Zhambyl region, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Southwestern wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl region on April 24-25. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps at daytime on April 24 and at night on April 25. Heavy rainfall is forecast for mountainous areas on April 25. Parts of the region will see thunderstorm," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Southwestern wind with gusts ranging from 15-20 mps to 23-28 mps is expected to hit the city of Taraz on April 24-25.