    17:18, 11 February 2019 | GMT +6

    High wind alert in two regions of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has issued high wind alert for two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Northeastern and eastern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and sometimes 23 mps will batter Kyzylorda region on February 12-13. Northeastern and eastern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kyzylorda region on February 14. The region will see foggy and slippery conditions on February 13-14. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog and black ice are forecast for Mangistau region on February 12. Fog will blanket the city of Aktau on February 12. Chances of storm are 90-95%.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
