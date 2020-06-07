EN
    09:05, 07 June 2020 | GMT +6

    High wind alert issued for 2 regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued in the city of Shymkent as well as Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions for high wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Dust storm, easterly wind gusting up to 23 mps are forecast for Turkestan region on June 7.

    Easterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Shymkent and Turkestan cities on June 7. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will persist in Kyzylorda region. Probability of storm is 90-100%.

