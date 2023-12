NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists issued a storm alert for Mangistau region, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Mangistau region on February 19.

The city of Aktau will see southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps tomorrow as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.