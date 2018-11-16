High wind alert issued in 2 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists put two regions - Kyzylorda and Kostanay - on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Eastern and northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will persist in Kyzylorda region on November 17. Chances of storm are 90-100%.



Patches of fog, blowing snow, and northwestern wind up to 18 mps will be observed in Kostanay region on November 17. Probability of storm is 90-95%.