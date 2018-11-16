EN
    18:04, 16 November 2018 | GMT +6

    High wind alert issued in 2 regions of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists put two regions - Kyzylorda and Kostanay - on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. 

    Eastern and northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will persist in Kyzylorda region on November 17. Chances of storm are 90-100%.

    Patches of fog, blowing snow, and northwestern wind up to 18 mps will be observed in Kostanay region on November 17. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

