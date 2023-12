NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has issued a storm alert for Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

On April 19, wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Zhambyl region. By afternoon the gusts will reach 23-28 mps and even 30 mps in the southwest of the region. Chances of thunderstorm, fog, and hail will be high in the region as well.