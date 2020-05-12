High wind and thunderstorms expected in Kazakhstan Tue

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is to linger for another day in Kazakhstan bringing rains to the greater part of Kazakhstan. High wind, squalls, fog and thunderstorms are expected today locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Kostanay is set to face today squalls, fog and hail. High wind is forecast to sweep through Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions. It may hail in West Kazakhstan.

Fog is predicted to blanket Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions in the morning and night.