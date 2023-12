NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has put two regions of Kazakhstan on high wind and thunderstorm alert, Kazinform reports.

Northeastern-southwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda region on May 24.



Tomorrow, Mangistau region will see thunderstorm and northwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.