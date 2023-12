NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM High wind will batter six regions of Kazakhstan tomorrow, September 29, Kazhydromet reports.

Strong wind of 5-20 m/s, locally 25 m/s, will sweep through North Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Fog and ice-slick are set to grip northwest of Akmola region. High wind is expected locally.

High wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s is also forecast to bater Karaganda, Turkestan, and Aktobe regions.