High wind to batter Kazakhstan next three days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Precipitations will hit the country’s southern and eastern regions during three days ahead, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind is expected in the greater part of Kazakhstan with fog, ice slick and ground blizzard forecast locally.

Fog, ice slick and high wind will batter Akmola, East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan regions. High wind will sweep through Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions.

Strong wind will roll through Turkestan region during the day.