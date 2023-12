NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Wind gusting 15-20 m/s is expected to sweep across Kyzylorda region today with ground frosts predicted in the night. Chances of storm are high.

Patches of fog and strong wind are forecast to hit Kostanay region on Friday. Chances of storm are high.

Dust storms and the southeast wind are also set to roll through Mangistau region today.