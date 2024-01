PETROPAVLOVASK. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for North Kazakhstan for August 21, Kazhydromet reports.





A north wind gusting 15-20 m/s, locally 23-28 m/s, is expected to batter the region on Tuesday.



It will also face heavy downpours, thunderstorms and squalls, possible hail. Patches of fog are likely to hit in the morning and evening, a release of the emergency situations department of the region reads.