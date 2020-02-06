EN
    07:17, 06 February 2020 | GMT +6

    High winds, snowstorms forecast for Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - High winds, snowstorms forecast for Kazakhstan on February 6, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

    A snowstorm, fog, black ice and high wind gusting to 15-25 m/s are expected in some parts of Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North-Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Foggy weather and ice slick are predicted for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda regions. Strong wind will gust here reaching 15-20 m/s.

    A dust storm is expected in Mangystau region.

    Dense fog patches are expected during night and morning hours in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Almaty and Turkestan regions. Wind of 15-20 m/s is predicted for the area as well.

