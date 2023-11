ROME. KAZINFORM - High winds have been whipping Italy since Sunday night causing damage in some areas and coastal flooding, Kazinform cites ANSA.

A yellow weather alert is in place Monday over wide swathes of Campania, Calabria, and Molise and the entire territory of Puglia and Basilicata.

Wind-tossed seas affected ferry services to Capri, Ischia and Procida in the bay of Naples Monday.