Highest-grossing Kazakh films list compiled

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan has compiled a list of the highest-grossing home-produced films, Kazinform correspondent reports.

’28 Panfilov Guards’ film shot under the support of Russian and Kazakh Ministries of Culture ran in the cinemas for about a month.



Box office revenues enabled the producers to cover all the production related expenses. In Kazakhstan, the film brought 61.3mln tenge (11.2mln rubles) profit and in Russia, it grossed 361mln rubles (1.96bln tenge). The next plan is to release the film internationally, especially in China, where this film arouses great interest among the audience.

‘The Way of the Leader. The stars have aligned’ directed by Sergey Shezhkin can be undoubtedly named a very successful project of Kazakhstan’s film industry.



The premiere of the film was held in Russia, China, France, Hong Kong and Greece and was also shown on Dom Kino, Mir24, 1st Channel Russia TV channels broadcast in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan. The film will be also released in Poland, Belarus, Ukraine and other CIS states.

The top 5 includes also Akan Satayev’s ‘Road to Mother’ which ran in cinemas for record-breaking 2 months (1 week is a standard period of film release). The work gathered a huge number of positive responses and won a grand-prix at the Eurasian Bridge film festival in Yalta. In October 2016 the film was presented in Los Angeles, the U.S., and aroused great interest among western mass media and local distributors.



Doskhan Zholzhaksynov’s ‘Kunanbay’ was awarded with the State Prize in Literature and Art. The film was recognized the best one in Central Asia at the Eurasia International Festival.



Satybaldy Narymbetov’s ‘Amanat’ was included in the Oscars’ long-list in “Best Foreign Language Film” nomination.

Yerlan Nurmukhambetov’s ‘Walnut Tree’ became the winner of the 20th Busan International Festival (2015) in New Currents nomination.

This year, Kazakhstan expects a wide international rollout of the film shot together with Hollywood producers Cary Granat and Oscar’s winner Ed Johns about the life of great Kazakh singer and composer ‘Amre’.

The premiere of Rustem Abdrashev’s ‘The Diamond Sword’ dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence turned out to be the main event in the country’s film-making industry. The author of the film’s idea is President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The film is currently on in all the cinemas of the country and has already been highly appraised by local audience.