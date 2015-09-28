Highlights of Kazakhstan-China game at Asia Basketball Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The FIBA Asia Basketball Championships continues in Chinese Hankow, Sports.kz informs.

Yesterday, Kazakhstan basketball players squared off against the host team. However, the Chinese team easily won this game with the final score 62:75. The best scorer of the Kazakhstan team was Anatoly Kolesnikov, who scored team high 14 points.

This loss was the third loss in four games for the team of Kazakhstan.

Today, Kazakhstan will play against the Kingdom of Jordan.